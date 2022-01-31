The commander of the Central Command today signed a demolition order for the floor where the terrorist Jit Jaradat lived. The order was delivered to his family.

The terrorist, who lived in the village of Silat al-Harithiya, carried out the shooting attack in which Yehuda Dimentman was killed and two other Israeli civilians were injured along with other terrorists.

The order was issued after the appeal filed by the terrorist family against the demolition was rejected but it can still apply to the Supreme Court.

The political echelon and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will have to decide soon on the issue of the Homesh yeshiva. The decision comes in light of the Supreme Court's decision requiring the political echelon to state its position on the petition of the far-left Yesh Din organization and a number of Arabs regarding the Homesh yeshiva.