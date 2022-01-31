Esther Pollard, the wife of Jonathan Pollard, was laid to rest Monday afternoon. She was buried in the Har Hamenuhot cemetery in Jerusalem.

Jonathan Pollard spoke of his wife's final moment in his eulogy for her. "She was taken into the ICU, the Corona ward, and I just stood there, because I didn't think in a million years they would let me in. Who's allowed into a Corona ward? But the head nurse, in an act of incredible chesed (kindness) and decency, allowed me to suit up and stay with my wife for the last three days of her life."

"At the end, I was given two choices, let her die naturally, or let her fight. I looked at the doctors and I said, 'you know, this woman fought for me for thirty years. I'm not giving up on her. I'm gonna give her the opportunity to do what she does best, which is to fight. And he agreed, and everybody actually was very relieved." he said.

"This is the loyalty a husband owes a wife. And she sure demonstrated loyalty to her husband over so many years," Pollard declared.

He described his final words to his wife: "So she fought hard for about an hour. And then I was called back quickly, than she was going. So, as I held her, and was saying things to her, one of the nurses pointed out that her heart monitor kicked in and she heard me. And I'm so thankful for that."

"I told her, when you reach the gates of shamayim (heaven), embrace my parents, embrace your parents, and embrace Rabbi Mordechai Eliyahu, and wait for me. Because, in G-d's good time, we'll be together. I will love you forever."