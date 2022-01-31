Israel's Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the upcoming report by Amnesty International accusing the Jewish State of Apartheid.

"The State of Israel absolutely rejects all the false allegations that appear in the report that Amnesty is expected to publish tomorrow. The report consolidates and recycles lies, inconsistencies, and

unfounded assertions that originate from well-known anti-Israeli hate organizations, all with the aim of reselling damaged goods in new packaging. Repeating the same lies of hate organizations over and over

does not make the lies reality, but rather makes Amnesty illegitimate. In publishing this false report, Amnesty UK uses double standards and demonization in order to delegitimize Israel. These are the exact components from which modern antisemitism is made," the Ministry stated

"The report denies the State of Israel’s right to exist as the nation state of the Jewish people. Its extremist language and distortion of historical context were designed to demonize Israel and pour fuel onto the fire of antisemitism.

"A few days after International Holocaust Remembrance Day, we once again learn that antisemitism is not just apart of history, but unfortunately, is also part of today’s reality. Just last weekend, Jews were attacked in London simply because they were Jewish. Amnesty’s report effectively serves as a green light for the perpetrators and others to harm not only Israel, but Jews around the world.

"The State of Israel is a strong and vibrant democracy that grants all its citizens equal rights, regardless of religious or race. The State of Israel was established as the national home of the Jewish people

with broad international support, in light of the lessons of the Holocaust. Amnesty criticizes the very existence of the State of Israel as the nation state of the Jewish people, and effectively

denies its right to exist at all.

"It is not surprising that this report is being published by the British branch of Amnesty International, and under the auspices of the organization’s Secretary General. This branch is notorious for being

corrupted by racism and xenophobia, and the organization’s Secretary General has previously accused Israel – with no basis or evidence – of murdering Arafat. It is not surprising that it took Amnesty eight years to back down from this serious and baseless accusation.

"We call on Amnesty to withdraw from the report which is set to be published. This is a report which would be preferable not to publish at all, given that it does not respect those who truly value and are

trying to project human rights.

"The State of Israel will continue to promote the values of democracy and inclusiveness, in whose light it was established and continues to exist," the Ministry's statement concluded.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said: “Amnesty was once an esteemed organization that we all respected. Today, it is the exact opposite. It is not a human rights organization, but just another radical

organization that echoes propaganda with no serious examination."

"Instead of seeking facts, Amnesty quotes lies spread by terrorist organizations. Five minutes of serious factchecking were enough to know that the facts that appeared in the report published this week

were a delusion divorced from reality. Israel is not perfect, but it is a democracy committed to international law and open to scrutiny, with a free press and strong Supreme Court.

"Amnesty does not call Syria an “Apartheid state” – a country whose government murdered half a million of its own citizens – nor Iran or any other corrupt and murderous regime in Africa or Latin America. I hate to use the argument that if Israel were not a Jewish state, nobody in Amnesty would dare argue against it, but in this case, there is no other possibility,” Lapid said.