The Tel Aviv District Prosecutor's Office has filed indictments with the city's Magistrates Court against two daycare assistants employed in a childcare center in central Israel.

The suspects have been identified as Gila Zarabi, age 42 from Kfar Saba; and Ofri Grossman, age 31 from Kibbutz Ortal.

The two are suspected of attacking six young children who they were charged with caring for while employed in "Habayit Shel Gary" in Herzliya.

According to Kibbutz.Mynet, during May 2019, the two suspects attacked six children ages 14 months to 22 months. During this time, the two forcefully lifted the infants up and threw them down on mattresses, and sometimes covered their faces, making it difficult for the children to breathe. They also dragged the infants across the room or lifted sleeping infants and threw them on a mattress, and pushed the infants forcefully against the mattresses.

The site added that in one instance, Grossman placed her leg on one of the children in order to ensure the child would not move off the mattress. In other instances, Zarabi threw the children onto the changing station, so that their heads hit the changing station.

Parallel to the indictment, a request was filed to ban the suspects from working with minors and helpless individuals until the completion of legal proceedings against them.