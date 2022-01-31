The West Rogers Park community in Chicago has been targeted with a slew of anti-Semitic attacks, WGN9 reported.

According to the report, a swastika was found spray-painted Sunday on the back of the FREE Russian-Jewish Community Synagogue. WGN9 also quoted police as saying that a man tagged the building and a cargo container, and verbally assaulted a man before fleeing the scene.

On Saturday, three separate incidents of broken windows were reported to the Concerned Citizens League (CCL), the site said. These locations included a synagogue, a bakery, and a third location.

According to Yeshiva World News, within 24 hours, swastikas were scrawled on two Jewish institutions, a Jewish man was attacked, and two Jewish stores had their windows smashed.

Police confirmed to WGN that a "person of interest" is currently being questioned on the matter.

In a statement quoted by WGN, 50th Ward Ald. Debra Silverstein said, "I am very upset to report that there were multiple distressing incidents in our neighborhood this weekend. Public safety is of the utmost importance, and the Chicago Police are closely investigating each case."

"Vandalism was discovered at several local Jewish institutions and businesses. The police are still investigating whether the incidents are connected and if they were carried out by the same person or group of people. No official pronouncement has been made on a possible motive, but these have all the hallmarks of hate-based crimes."

Noting that the incidents occurred just after International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Silverstein added, "I want to assure everyone that the City of Chicago stands firmly with the Jewish community. The police are taking these incidents very seriously, as am I and all the City leadership. Hate has no place in this neighborhood, and bigotry will not be tolerated."

"I am as upset as you are by this news. The 50th Ward is a safe and caring neighborhood, and these incidents are not in line with our values. I will continue to communicate with the police, and I will update you when any more information becomes available."