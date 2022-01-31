Esther Pollard, wife of Jonathan Pollard, has passed away.

Her funeral will be held on Monday at Har HaMenuchot Cemetery in Jerusalem. More details will be provided later.

Speaking to Israel National News - Arutz Sheva, Jonathan Pollard said, "I never imagined in my worst nightmare that this could happen to Esther. After decades of her fighting for my release, I felt so powerless to help her."

On Sunday morning, Jonathan asked the public to pray for the recovery of his wife, Esther Yocheved the daughter of Reisel Bracha.

Esther Pollard was hospitalized with COVID-19, after her condition deteriorated on Saturday night.

She had contracted the virus two weeks prior, during her prolonged battle with cancer.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said, "I was saddened to hear of the passing of Esther Pollard, a woman whose dedication and love for Jonathan Pollard became a symbol of strength, determination, and faith. May her memory be blessed."