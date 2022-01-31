In the shadow of the Lag Ba'omer tragedy last year, and with this year's Lag Ba'omer holiday less than four months away, the plan for the celebrations on Mount Meron, at the site of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai's (Rashbi) gravesite, is starting to take shape.

According to Israel Hayom, professionals estimate that just 20,000 people will be allowed at the site at once - significantly less than the half-million pilgrims who visited in the past several years. Since the event is 24 hours long, approximately 100,000 people will be able to enter the site in total.

On Sunday, Major General (ret.) Zvika Tesler, the project manager for the event, presented the main details of the plan to Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana (Yamina) and directors general of the various involved ministries.