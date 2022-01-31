Syrian media reported early Monday morning that Israel had carried out an air strike in the Damascus area.

A Syrian military official said the air strike occurred around 3:05 a.m. He added that the country’s air defense systems intercepted some of the missiles and that material damage was caused.

Last month, Syrian media reported that the Syrian air defenses had thwarted an Israeli air strike on the port of Latakia.

There were no reports of injuries, but a fire reportedly broke out in the area of the port where the containers are stored.

Two weeks before that, Syrian media reported that Israel launched an air strike in the Damascus area.

According to the reports, the country’s air defense systems were activated following an Israeli air strike in the suburbs of the Syrian capital. Explosions were also reportedly heard in the area.

A Syrian military source also said that a Syrian soldier was killed in the attack and that damage was caused.