Two important political figures have vouched for Imam Toujgani, who, as the Brussels Times recounts, also supports marriage for 9-year-old girls and who has had contact with convicted jihadists. That there was something sick about this great multicultural party was understood when Moureaux was elected mayor of Molenbeek. She was photographed surrounded only by men. The women have disappeared.

Journalist Marie-Cécile Royen describes this deadly symbiosis well in a story published in Le Vif entitled "How the Muslim Brotherhood took Belgium hostage". “The socialist mayor”, writes the journalist, “has forged links with the Al-Khalil mosque of Imam Toujgani. The ability of the imams to mobilize the crowd makes some elected officials dizzy ”.

Also in Le Vif, Merry Hermanus, a former Socialist Party official, offers another explanation: "What would the Socialist Party vote be without the voting demands of mosques, some embassies and even Salafist preachers who loudly said to vote for Moureaux? Probably less than 10 percent in Brussels ”.

Next we must open the extraordinary book by Jean-Pierre Martin and Christophe Lamfalussy, Molenbeek-sur-djihad. “In Molenbeek, in an area of ​​just six square kilometers, there are 25 mosques. On a secret list, there are 20 other clandestine meeting places believed to have been frequented by various terrorists ”.

We read that the Al Khalil mosque of the expelled imam "occupies an entire block of the historic industrial district. During Ramadan, the mosque welcomes more than three thousand faithful. "Allahou akbar!" - At the beginning of each prayer, a real clamor is heard in the street ”.

The creation of the Al Khalil mosque dates back to 1978. Its founders were Syrian Muslim Brothers who lived in Aachen, Germany, across the Belgian border. The cousin of the imam, Tahar Toujgani, is an imam in a mosque in Antwerp and chairs the Council of Ulema in Belgium.

“The Toujgani have an influence far beyond Molenbeek. They sit on an advisory body created by the Belgian Muslim Executive, the official representative body of Muslim communities. Three days after the attacks in Brussels, Toujgani refused to recite the prayer in homage to the victims, on the pretext that it could not be dedicated to non-Muslims ”.

Socialist ostriches, like good appeasers, want to be eaten last by the monster crocodile they created.

