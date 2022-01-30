Israeli Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu lambasted Prime Minister Naftali Bennett over the government’s handling of the Omicron wave of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, including the coalition’s decision not to offer compensation to businesses impacted by the widespread quarantines.

“Bennett has said that ‘There is no lockdown, so there is no compensation,’” Netanyahu said in a video statement released on Facebook Sunday evening.

“But in practice for the last three months, Israelis have been in a lockdown – an unofficial lockdown of mass quarantines. Citizens, businesses, and the self-employed are being hurt financially every day by the coronavirus but aren’t getting any help from the government.”

“We brought millions of vaccines and brought Israel out of the coronavirus before anyone else in the world, and gave financial compensation to everyone who was hurt by it. Bennett made us first in the world in the number of sick people per capita, and he’s giving nothing to citizens and businesses.”

“In effect, he and the government are raising the prices on gas, food – raising prices and raising taxes. The entire world has already finished the Omicron wave, but when we get out of it, it won’t be because of anything Bennett did, rather despite Bennett. And the price of leaving the Omicron wave will be far higher than it was in other countries.”

“If only this silent government would be able to make decisions, if only they would reduce mass gatherings and get more vaccines to adults and children, we could save thousands of people from being seriously ill and hundreds of thousands of others from illness; some of whom will suffer from side-effects and symptoms for many years to come.”

“And no one can predict what will be the long-term effects of so many children getting sick because of Bennett’s mass-infection policies. It doesn’t matter how many times you interview yourself in the newspapers, the citizens of Israel understand that you won’t do anything on their behalf.”