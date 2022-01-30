Dear brothers!

My name is Amnon David Kam, and until a few years ago, I had a successful business, and I had a respectable livelihood.

But unfortunately, shortly before the Corona period, the wheel turned. The business began to accumulate losses and heavy debts until, to our pain, they took the house we had invested so much in and worked hard for it.

This problematic situation and the sudden deterioration adversely affected the family's condition!

Click here to help>>

Following this severe crisis, the welfare authorities were made aware of our situation. When they saw that we did not have suitable housing because they had thrown us out of the house, they decided to temporarily take the children from us and transfer them to boarding schools and foster families until B"H our situation was stabilized.

Since that happened, my life is not life! I am making great efforts to start my life anew so that I can as soon as possible rehabilitate my dear family and go back to raising all our children with the respect and well-being they deserve. They miss and want to go home, but in the meantime, they have nowhere to go back until I can pay off all the debts we have accumulated and return to the cozy house we had!

Dear Jew, I am writing to you in tears!

It's saving lives!

Click here to help>>

Until our collapse, the children were happy and cheerful and successful in their studies but after that happened their world darkened over them, and now they are suffering from emotional problems and problems of attention and concentration! And the most difficult is the condition of my child Yossi, which has already deteriorated even further to the point of hospitalizations and psychiatric treatments!

Dear, brother! Please help me prevent these pure children from all this terrible suffering that they so so do not deserve!

I have fought for them all my life and spared nothing for them, and I want to grow them again in peace and joy and in the excellent way we believe in!

Click here to help>>

Without your help, I cannot be able to do this! I need a lot of money to pay the heavy legal expenses for these painful proceedings that I inevitably got into and I need to pay the debts that resulted in our eviction from home and the dissolution of my beloved family.

Now I have nowhere to fund it all, and in my bitter frustration, I have no choice but to turn to your merciful heart, dear Jew! Please help me! Please support my pure children who deserve to grow up with a healthy and happy childhood like any other child their age!

I thank you for that help and assistance and wish you and your loved ones all the abundance and goodness in the world!

Amen

All contributions are Tax-deductible

Click here to help>>