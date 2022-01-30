Israeli President Isaac Herzog met with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of the United Arab Emirates, at a special welcoming ceremony at the royal palace in Abu Dhabi Sunday afternoon.

During the welcoming ceremony, the UAE honor guard performed Israel’s national anthem, ‘Hatikva’.

“Thank you very much, your Highness,” President Herzog said. “It is a very moving moment for me and my people, the people of Israel, who are so moved and excited to continue and develop the peaceful coexistence and the peace agreement between the two nations, the Emiratis, and the Israelis.”

President Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog landed this morning in Abu Dhabi, kicking off a historic presidential visit in the United Arab Emirates.

The president’s plane traveled via Saudi airspace en route to the UAE Sunday.