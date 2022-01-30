The Cabinet on Sunday approved the extension of the Green Pass regulations by one week until next Sunday.

The government also approved the extension of the crowd restrictions in a closed place (up to 50 people in a place operating without a green pass) and the extension of the purple pass in commercial places.

In addition, regulations in educational institutions that require teaching staff to present a green pass and stipulate the obligation to wear a mask in classrooms have been extended until Sunday, February 27, 2022.

The green pass regulations applicable to employees of health and welfare institutions will be extended until Tuesday, March 1. The decisions will take effect subject to the approval of the Knesset's Constitution and Education Committees.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett expressed cautious optimism about that the Omicron coronavirus wave had peaked, saying at the opening of the cabinet meeting: "We are seeing the beginning of a stabilization trend in the Omicron wave. I am choosing my words in order to avoid giving an impression to the effect that it is over and end-of-Omicron celebrations that are out of place. At the moment, at these very hours, we are dealing with severe pressure at the hospitals where there is still a large number of people who are infected."

"The new education plan that we activated is putting 2.5 million pupils under the testing radar twice a week. This morning my wife and I carried out the tests on the children. This is how we reveal verified cases and avoid being infected. Parents need to show responsibility, take care to test the children properly and send them to school only if they feel well. A few more weeks like this, if we all act responsibly, together we will get through this wave as well," Bennett said.