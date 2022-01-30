Olympic athlete Sagi Muki, who won a bronze medal for Israel at the 2020 summer Olympics, says he has returned the medal after it started peeling and losing color.

Muki told Israel Hayom he hadn't done anything to cause the deterioration.

"Apparently I got a faulty medal," he said. "I didn't pour any water on it or anything that shouldn't be done, the color just started coming off over time. It was also in the box, well protected, and I almost never took it out."

"I saw reports that I'm not the first person this has happened to, and I decided to check it out," Muki added.

"I spoke to the Olympic Committee of Israel and they spoke to the Japanese, who asked that the medal be returned. They said they would fix it and will apparently repaint it."