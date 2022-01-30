The nomination committee for the position of attorney general will convene tonight (Sunday) to discuss the candidates, with all committee members interested in completing the hearings and passing the chosen names to Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar, even before Avichai Mandelblit ends his term on Monday at midnight.

Kan News reported that despite the desire to end the process, committee members had reserved another date for continued discussion, in case they did not reach an agreement.

According to the report, the person who is considered to have the highest chances of succeeding Mandelblit is attorney Gali Bahrav-Miara, the candidate nominated by the Justice Minister. Another name with a very high chance of being included in the final list is that of the current Deputy Attorney General, attorney Raz Nazri.

Last month, on the day the search committee convened for the first time, the Minister of Justice published his list of candidates for the position of Spokesman: Former Tel Aviv District Attorney, Adv. Gali Bahrav-Myara, and the two Deputy Attorneys General,Adv. Raz Nazri and Adv. Roy Sheindorf.

A week later, the names of five other candidates were announced: former Knesset legal adviser Eyal Yinon, Head of the Legal Department at the Kohelet Forum Dr. Aviad Bakshi, Tel Aviv District Court Judge Dr. Michal Agmon-Gonen, Defense Ministry legal adviser Itai Ofir, and Adv. Prof. Ariel Bandor.

The committee may recommend up to three names to be submitted for the decision of the Justice Minister.