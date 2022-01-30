Help the Giat Family >>>

They devotedly cared for their disabled - and at the end comatose - mother throughout the six years she suffered from the disease that took her life. They "lived in the hospital" (to quote a daughter) together with her, while simultaneously going to school, going to work, and managing the household.

The years of illness and repeated hospitalizations took a huge toll on the family emotionally and financially, and left them with an enormous burden of debt. She had been the primary breadwinner, and her death left the family devastated and in desperate need of financial assistance.

One of the daughters is b"H engaged - how will she be able to pay for her wedding expenses when her family is struggling to pay the costs of daily living?

Please help this orphaned kallah and the rest of her family pull through this wrenching period. You can help to make a significant difference in their lives and give them hope for a happier future!

