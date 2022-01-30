The Biden administration has cancelled $130 million in military aid to Egypt over human rights concerns, The Associated Press reported.

The announcement, which was made on Friday, came just days after the administration approved a massive $2.5 billion arms sale to the country.

The State Department said Friday that Egypt had not met the conditions to receive the $130 million in foreign military financing that has been on hold since September. It said the money would be shifted to other programs but did not elaborate.

In announcing the cancellation, the department made no mention of the $2.5 billion sale of military transport planes and radar systems that it had approved Tuesday.

Last February, the Biden administration approved the sale of 168 tactical missiles to Egypt, subject to congressional review.

The US has provided Egypt $1.3 billion in military aid annually, of which $300 million is attached to certain conditions.

US-Egypt ties were strained under the Obama administration, which suspended American military aid to Egypt following the 2013 ouster of former Islamist President Mohammed Morsi, before releasing it two years later.

Following the election of Donald Trump, however, ties improved. Sisi praised Trump after his election and said he expected greater engagement in the Middle East from his administration.

Biden's administration last August called Egypt a "constructive" defense partner despite concerns on human rights.