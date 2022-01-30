Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman made clear on Saturday night he will not agree to the extension of the green pass, as the Ministry of Health is expected to request.

"The green pass is due to end on February 6 and I will oppose any extension, even by one second. I do not want to speak on behalf of the Prime Minister, but my position is to oppose. There is no reason, with the state of vaccines and infection and recoveries in the country, to continue with the green pass. There is an expert cabinet that advises the government, and even among them there is an overwhelming majority for the abolition of the green pass, so I am completely at peace with my decision," Liberman told Channel 12 News in an interview.

Responding to the complaints of self-employed Israelis who say they have not been properly compensated from damages of caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Liberman said, "I instructed the Accountant General and the suppliers, those who provide services to the government, to immediately pay another half a billion shekels to the self-employed."

"The easiest thing to do is distribute money everywhere. I guess there are businesses that have run into difficulties. Once I receive the monthly reports, I will see what is going on. In general, on the macro level, the economy is developing excellently," he added.

"I met the self-employed - what was the biggest problem they raised? That they are missing workers. Everyone who spoke to me told me, 'Bring in foreign workers'. If workers are missing, that means there is work. As far as small businesses are concerned, we also deferred their VAT and told them that tax returns will be paid earlier."

On the political situation, Liberman said, "The coalition will survive. What I see in the meantime are changes in the opposition, the fact that Aryeh Deri and Yaakov Litzman left is not a simple event. As for the Likud, I see that Netanyahu is pushing for primaries. He has no problem being elected Likud chairman. His goal is to oust Yisrael Katz from the chairmanship of the Likud secretariat, because Katz controls the Likud's coffers."