About 150 Israelis are stuck at the airport in Grenoble, France, after Israeli airline Arkia canceled their flight to Israel during the check-in process, Kan 11 News reported.

According to the report, the passengers remain at the airport and the flight will probably only take off late on Sunday afternoon.

The passengers claimed that the airline did not send a representative to the airport and did not look after them, leaving them with no clear information about how they should conduct themselves.

Arkia said in response, “Arkia flight 076 from Grenoble, that was supposed to depart in the afternoon, was postponed until tomorrow at 1:00 p.m., after the pilot did not feel well before the plane took off for Israel."

"Upon receipt of the notice, Arkia began arranging accommodations in hotels for the passengers and a replacement team will be flown in tomorrow morning to bring the passengers home," Arkia added.