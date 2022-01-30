The CBC reports that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, along with his family, has been moved to an undisclosed location due to growing concerns for their personal safety as thousands of Canadians protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates flood the Canadian capital of Ottawa.

Other government officials have been warned that protesters may arrive at their homes, and Ottawa police have been preparing for a number of possible scenarios. Canada's Parliamentary security, fearing a repeat of the US Capitol Hill riots, has been taking particular precautions in case protesters should try to breach the Parliament building.

Trudeau's office has not confirmed the reports and has refused to comment on the Prime Minister's whereabouts for security reasons. Trudeau himself has tweeted that he has entered quarantine after finding out that his daughter was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Protest organizers insist that they intend for the protest to remain peaceful, saying, "This movement is a peaceful protest, and we do not condone any acts of violence." Police have warned that there may be "fringe" or "lone wolf" elements who use the protest as cover for illegal acts and are asking all legal protesters to be extra vigilant for any such activity.

Particular concerns have been raised about some of the more violent rhetoric on the online forums being used to coordinate the protest, some of which include explicit calls to storm the Parliament and threats against Trudeau and his family.

Prime Minister Trudeau has spoken out against the protest, saying, "The small fringe minority of people who are on their way to Ottawa who are holding unacceptable views that they are expressing do not represent the views of Canadians who have been there for each other, who know that following the science and stepping up to protect each other is the best way to continue to ensure our freedoms, our rights, our values, as a country."