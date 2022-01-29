Intensive negotiations are being conducted lately between representatives of the government and senior officials in the United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party, in an attempt to reach an agreement which will serve both sides' interests, Maariv reported.

According to the report, the sides are interested in an agreement under which the haredim would cease fighting the government for six months, in exchange for achievements and the brakes being put on bills which disturb the haredi parties.

Among the bills under negotiation are the Draft Law, the new conversion bill, and more.

In addition, after six months of the agreement being kept, the coalition would provide additional budgets for the haredi community, and receive its support from the benches of the opposition.

According to political sources, the negotiations are still ongoing, but the sides have not yet come to an agreement.