A Saturday apartment fire which broke out on Jerusalem's Har Tsiyon Street has left one woman dead.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics called to the scene said that the woman was evacuated from the apartment and showed no signs of life.

Police officers called to the scene along with the firefighters worked to evacuate the others who were trapped in the building, while at the same time continuing their efforts to extinguish the fire. It later became clear that the apartment has been completely burned.

Three of the police officers suffered light injuries from smoke inhalation due to their work at the scene. Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

MDA paramedics Yishai Levi and Daniel Elyakim said, "When we arrived at the scene we saw a two-story building in flames. We evacuated an elderly woman who was unconscious and suffered severe burns. We performed medical examinations but she had no signs of life and we had no choice other than to declare her death."

"Three men who had inhaled smoke and suffered light injuries were treated at the scene with oxygen."

United Hatzalah volunteers who also responded to the fire said, "One woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Five other people were treated for light injuries as a result of smoke inhalation. Firefighters were active at the scene combating the blaze, and police have stated that they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fire."