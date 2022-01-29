The number of seriously ill COVID-19 patients is the highest since February 2021, Israel's Health Ministry reported Saturday evening.

As of the reporting, there are 1,010 coronavirus patients in serious condition, including 301 whose condition is critical. A total 231 COVID-19 patients are intubated, and 19 are on ECMO (heart and lung) machines.

Meanwhile, on Friday, 27.44% of officially-administered coronavirus test results were positive, leading to the diagnosis of 53,020 new cases.

The infection coefficient now stands at 1.01, but this is likely inaccurate, given the estimation that the true number of new cases is two or three times the official number.

Meanwhile, Israel's Health Ministry plans to request an extension of the Green Pass system, but Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) has promised to oppose it.

"I will oppose its extension by even one second," Liberman told Channel 12 News. "There is no reason to continue with the Green Pass."