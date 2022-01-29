At approximately 10:00 PM Friday evening, the Israel Dog Unit (IDU), a nonprofit specializing in search and rescue, was rushed to the city of Or Akiva to join the search for Pavel Malkov, an 84-year-old man diagnosed with dementia who had gone missing earlier that day.

In light of the harsh weather and prevailing cold, Pavel's life was in immediate danger from exposure and hypothermia. Under the guidelines set forth by Rabbi Dov Lior, the IDU responded despite it already being Shabbat (the Jewish Sabbath).

As dawn broke Saturday morning, after a full night of intensive search efforts, an IDU volunteer working with a search dog named Tess found Pavel in an advanced stage of hypothermia. The volunteer summoned emergency medical assistance, saving Pavel's life.

Pavel was evacuated to a hospital's care for extended treatment.

An IDU spokesperson commented: "We salute our volunteers for being willing to brave any weather, any time, anywhere, to save a life."