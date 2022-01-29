Lydia Jechorek, the FBI agent who led the investigation into Jonathan Pollard, told an Israeli news outlet that Pollard was not discriminated against out of anti-Semitism.

"Throughout the years, because of the severe sentence Pollard received and the refusal of the US authorities to grant him an early release, a theory was developed that Pollard was discriminated against out of anti-Semitism," Jechorek told Yediot Aharonot. "And that's really not true. It's important for us to show that we treated this story exactly as we would have treated any other espionage saga. We just did our job."