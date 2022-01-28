Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday that he is isolating because one of his children tested positive for COVID-19.

In an interview with The Canadian Press, the Prime Minister said he feels fine and has no symptoms. He added that he took another test on Friday morning and it was negative, as was a previous rapid test.

Trudeau revealed in a tweet Thursday that he was going into isolation for five days after finding out Wednesday evening he’d been in contact with someone, whom he didn’t initially identify, who had tested positive.

He added he’s working from home and will participate virtually on Monday when the House of Commons resumes business after a six-week break.

In 2020, soon after the coronavirus first emerged, Trudeau’s wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, tested positive for the virus.

At the time, Trudeau was in self-isolation and did not exhibit symptoms.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)