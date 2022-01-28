A Jewish woman was verbally attacked on a New York City subway car by a man who hurled antisemitic abuse at her on Wednesday.

The verbal assault took place on the Number 2 train heading to Brooklyn. The assailant – a man in his mid-twenties – got on the train at the Franklin Avenue stop and began to shout at the 23-year old woman, according to COLlive.

The attacker reportedly screamed in the woman’s face: “You little Jewish girl, get the **** off the train, you little Jewish ****.”

He also threatened to hurt the victim if she did not get off the train.

The woman was very scared, according to witnesses, and disembarked from the train immediately.

The incident was reported to the NYPD who is investigating the attack as a hate crime.

