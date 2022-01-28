Is the Omicron wave on the decline? Experts from the Hebrew University, who advise the Coronavirus Cabinet, estimate that the number of verified cases of COVID-19 will drop to 10,000 within about two weeks, Kan 11 News reported on Friday.

The experts further estimate that the peak of infections is already behind us, the report stated.

Data from the Ministry of Health presented by Channel 12 News on Friday evening indicate a decrease in all indicators: in the number of new daily cases, in the number of children who test positive for the virus and also in the recurrent morbidity of recovering patients. The flu morbidity, which the Ministry of Health was also concerned about this winter, is also declining, and there has already been a sharp decline in the number of flu patients.

At the same time, it is estimated that the actual number of positive cases is at least twice, if not three times, the number of cases that have been recorded.

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz welcomed the encouraging data, but warned, according to Channel 12 News, "Two more difficult weeks are expected for the hospital system and hospitals. It is not over and we may see more variants."

Horowitz said he is pleased with the way this wave has been handled, especially since Israel was not forced to impose too many restrictions on the public and did not have to go for a lockdown.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)