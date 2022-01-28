Antisemitic flyers that were recently found in three Florida cities have been discovered in Melbourne Beach, Florida.

The flyers, previously dropped in Miami Beach, Surfside and Fort Lauderdale, include antisemitic statements and accuse the Jewish people of being behind the pandemic.

Residents in two neighbourhoods of Melbourne Beach said that the flyers were dumped in their front yards and driveways, WFLA reported.

They described driveways that were covered with flyers.

The flyers were placed in plastic bags weighed down with rocks, similar to the previous flyers.

In response to incidents over the weekend, Miami Beach and Surfside police increased patrols in neighborhoods and at synagogues on Monday.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said that “hundreds of homes in our community found plastic bags outside their homes filled with a hateful antisemitic flyer and small pebbles.”

He urged anyone with a security camera that might have recorded relevant footage to reach out to police.

“There is no place for this in our community and we will do all we can to make that point clear,” Gelber said.

Antisemitic flyers were also distributed in San Francisco during the same two-day time period.

As was the case in multiple other recent incidents, the flyers were found in plastic bags, in this case weighed down with rice to keep them from blowing away.

"It instills a certain amount of fear in the community when you have people walking through your neighborhood distributing this kind of garbage and promoting a very extreme ideology," ADL San Francisco regional director Seth Brysk told Fox KTVU.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)