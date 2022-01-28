The fact that an Arab party joined the ruling coalition for the first time in the history of Israel does not mean that they are loyal to the state. They joined for their own reasons.

Jay Shapiro thinks the current government is proving day after day that bringing an Arab party into the coalition significantly influences the decision-making process - and not in a good way.

In his opinion, the door that was opened by the Bennett and Lapid government is dangerous in the present and may be even more problematic in the future.