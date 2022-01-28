Unilever, the parent company of Ben & Jerry’s, has announced that it is reorganizing into five distinct divisions, including a separate business group for its ice cream holdings.

The British multinational said in a statement that the five business groups will be “fully responsible and accountable for their strategy, growth, and profit delivery globally.”

The move comes six months after Unilever began facing criticism for subsidiary Ben & Jerry’s boycott of Judea and Samaria. In the months following the ice cream maker’s July 2021 announcement, multiple states divested from Unilever, including New York and Florida.

At the beginning of January, Republican senators asked the SEC to investigate whether Unilever and Ben & Jerry's violated the law with statements about Ben & Jerry’s Israel boycott.

The senators wrote to the SEC urging an investigation into whether Unilever, through its subsidiary Ben & Jerry’s, violated SEC rules and used deceptive practices with shareholders after the ice cream maker initiated its Israel boycott.

“Our new organizational model has been developed over the last year and is designed to continue the step-up we are seeing in the performance of our business,” Unilever CEO Alan Jope said. “Moving to five category-focused business groups will enable us to be more responsive to consumer and channel trends, with crystal-clear accountability for delivery. Growth remains our top priority and these changes will underpin our pursuit of this.”