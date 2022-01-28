Yediot Aharonot reports that more than 900 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and that a significant portion of them have recovered from the virus at least once already.

Prof. Tarif Bader, director of Kaplan Hospital, commented, "There is a phenomenon we didn't see much in previous waves - people certified to have recovered from COVID-19 are once again being hospitalized, some of them with serious symptoms. This occurred far less in previous waves when we would discharge COVID-19 patients later in the recovery process than we do now."

"Most of those hospitalized in our regular wards are not diagnosed with COVID-19, but there are a fair number of cases where the patients are being diagnosed with a new lung disease-specific to those who have been certified as having recovered from the coronavirus," Bader explains.

The Ministry of Health reported this morning (Friday) that about 57,000 new cases were diagnosed yesterday, but that number is significantly lower than the day before when 277,000 new cases were discovered. About a quarter of all tests were positive.

483,000 individuals are considered ill with COVID-19, and 162,000 are in quarantine. 946 Israelis are hospitalized in critical condition, and 213 are on respirators. The death toll stands at 8,556.