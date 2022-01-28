This week we read the famous words of, "na'aseh v'nishma" ("we will do and we will listen").

We all know that this phrase is so special, because it holds in it the special commitment we have to the Torah, that first we do and only after we hear - to show that our connection to Hashem (G-d) and the Torah are so great, that during Matan Torah (the giving of the Torah), we accepted the Torah on ourselves, even before knowing what it says and what commandments it holds.

However, when reading the pesukim (verses) this week, it is very clear that Am Yisrael (the People of Israel) said, "na'aseh v'nishma," only AFTER they heard all the laws and commandments from Moshe (Moses). And not only once, not twice, but three times!

So what's so special about, "na'aseh v'nishma?" Where exactly is the, "doing," before the, "listening?"