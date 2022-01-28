Most of the snow Elpis dropped on central Israel has melted, but precipitation is expected to continue throughout Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, rain is expected to fall intermittently from northern Israel to the northern Negev, and there is a chance of flooding in eastern streams. On Mount Hermon and in the northern Golan, there will be snow. Snow may also fall on other mountain peaks in the Galilee region which are above 1,000 meters (3281 feet) in altitude. During the night, there will be frost.

On Saturday, the rain will gradually lessen and the skies will clear.

Sunday may see local rainfall along the coastline, and there will be a rise in temperatures.

Monday will seen rainfall throughout Israel. Temperatures will drop and it will become very cold.