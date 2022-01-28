The residents of the illegal Bedouin outpost of Khan al-Ahmar, east of Jerusalem, oppose Israel's intention to evacuate the site and rebuild it not far from its current location.

Channel 12 News commentator Amit Segal reported this week that under the proposal, Khan al-Ahmar would be evacuated completely. At the same time, reconstruction will begin on the outpost, this time on state-owned land, about 300 meters from its current location.

The proposal is expected to come up soon before the political-security cabinet and the ministers will have to decide whether to accept the proposed solution.

In an interview with the Hamas-affiliated newspaper Felesteen, Eid al-Jahalin, a spokesman for the residents of Khan al-Ahmar, expressed concern that the new Israeli plan to evacuate and rebuild Khan al-Ahmar would be a prelude to the evacuation of the other 26 Bedouin concentrations in the Jerusalem area.

Abdullah Abu Rahma, coordinator of the "Save Khan al-Ahmar" campaign, called on the Palestinian Arab public to participate in a large demonstration on Sunday morning in response to the Israeli plan and to convey a message to Israel and the world that residents will never agree to deportation.

Abu Rahma, who is a member of the organization for the fight against the fence and the settlement, told the Felesteen newspaper that the residents will fight against any Israeli attempt to implement the plan, expressing confidence in their ability to thwart it.