Officials in the Health Ministry estimate that the peak of the Omicron wave has already passed, Kan 11 News reported on Thursday.

The ministry estimates that close to three million Israelis have been infected with Omicron so far.

221 people have died so far in the Omicron wave. At one point during the wave, there were 2,540 patients in serious condition, and there are currently 950 patients who are hospitalized. Despite the signs of decline, senior health officials say the peak of serious illness is still ahead of us.

An IDF intelligence report released on Thursday shows that in the first three weeks of January, more people were diagnosed with the virus than all of last year.

According to the report, 960,500 people were diagnosed with the virus last year, while about 1,160,000 were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the first three weeks of January alone.