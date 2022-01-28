התפרעויות במחאת סנדק בירושלים דוברות המשטרה

About 150 people protested on Thursday evening, despite the rain and snow, at the Chords Bridge and at the entrance to Jerusalem in protest of the closure of the case against the police officers who were involved in the death of Ahuvya Sandak

Ahuvya’s parents took part in the demonstration.

The demonstrators blocked a road several times and confronted the police forces who evacuated them and opened the way for traffic.

Two of the protesters were detained for questioning.

Earlier on Thursday, the parents reacted to Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit's decision to close the case against the police officers involved in their son's death.

"This is a first-rate moral, investigative, and legal failure. Undercover police officers killed our son, withheld evidence, contaminated the scene, and gave false versions of the incident, versions that contradict the evidence and testimonies. Unfortunately, it turns out that the Department of Internal Investigations, the State Attorney's Office, and the Attorney General also failed and avoided clarifying the truth," the parents said.

"The citizens of Israel, and parents of children in the State of Israel, should be worried today, worried that a boy in Israel, who could be their son, could be killed in an encounter with a policeman, a policeman who decided he was the policeman, the judge and the executioner," he added.

The parents attacked: "This is an unprecedented low in the relationship between the police and the society, in deep contrast to the values of honesty and justice of the glorious history of the people of Israel, and in giving legitimacy to criminal behavior by those who were supposed to be at the forefront of the war on crime. This is another sign of disgrace on the DIP and the justice system. We will not be silent or stopped, we will demand justice for the blood of our son, and for the citizens of Israel - until justice is done this torch will continue to burn."