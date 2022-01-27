One of the two victims of a brutal assault on two Hasidic Jewish men in northern London says that his children are afraid to leave the house following the attack.

Israel Grossman spoke with Kan Thursday about the recent assault, noting the close proximity of the location of the attack to his home.

“I was very much scared for my kids and my family because we do live really close by,” Grossman said.

“One of my daughters heard shouting and she came out and she saw almost the whole incident, where I was so brutally attacked. Most of my children are really shaking. Some of them didn’t want to go to school. Some of them don’t want to go out of the house.”

The attack occurred at 9:50 p.m. Wednesday night in the Stamford Hill neighborhood of London, an area with a significant Orthodox Jewish population.

After being assaulted by the 18-year-old suspect, the two victims were able to flee the scene and notify police.

The two suffered broken bones, and were treated at a local hospital.

London Metropolitan Police apprehended the suspect, an 18-year-old man, later on Wednesday.