Under the direction of Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, the Ministry of Health has approved a supplementary study program for nursing graduates of the Arab-American University of Jenin, so that they can take medical licensing exams in Israel.

The program is aimed at filling in a series of gaps in the university curriculum that have until now prevented students from qualifying for an Israeli medical license.

The program was prepared by the Chief Nurse of the Ministry of Health, Shoshi Goldberg, in cooperation with the university's staff, and will allow students to bridge the gaps and apply for Israeli licenses upon completion.

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz commented: "I welcome the new program that will allow hundreds of Israeli nursing students to complete their studies, take licensing exams in Israel and integrate into the Israeli health system. Our health system is in need of quality manpower and the addition of students will allow us to strengthen the system."

"I would like to thank the excellent professionals in the Ministry of Health and the MKs Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi (Meretz) and Iman Khatib-Yasin (Joint List) for their significant assistance in this program," Horowitz said.