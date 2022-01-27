Thirty-five years later, new details are being released about Jonathan pollard's clandestine operations.

As part of a new series of investigations that will air next Wednesday on Kan 11, a previously classified conversation with Pollard's former handler Rafi Eitan will be revealed. According to Eitan, Ehud Barak - the director of IDF intelligence at the time - had a hand in Pollard's activities.

The former head of the Bureau of Scientific Intelligence, Rafi Eitan, passed away in March 2019. He was forced into retirement in 1985 by the Pollard affair, and later became a minister in the government at the head of the Pensioner's Party.

Pollard, who was an intelligence officer in the U.S. Navy, was imprisoned in 1985 for 30 years after being discovered passing classified intelligence to Israel. He was released to house arrest in 2015, which included severe restrictions on his freedom of movement and media interactions. He arrived in Israel in 2020, and has since lived in Jerusalem.