Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations cited the recent hostage-taking at a Texas synagogue in his call to action against anti-Semitism.

Speaking in a video statement released Thursday to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Ambssador Gilad Erdan urged the United Nations to do more to fight anti-Semitism.

“‘Never Again’ is not just a phrase that we say. ‘Never Again’ is a vow to ensure that history does not repeat itself – anywhere. It is a vow to take action,” Erdan said.

“Making sure that the UN is taking these historic steps to fight antisemitism has been my top priority, yet there is still much more to be done.”

“Just last week in Texas, we witnessed another horrific antisemitic attack. Jewish worshippers were taken hostage during Sabbath prayers.”

“Tragically, Jews can no longer pray in safety in synagogues around the world. If immediate action is not taken by world leaders, another unspeakable tragedy is bound to occur.”

“On this important day, the international community must recommit itself to this critical effort. The vow of ‘Never Again’ is a vow to take action.”

Erdan issued the video message after UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres vowed to combat anti-Semitism, and alluded to the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of anti-Semitism, without explicitly stating that the UN would adopt the definition.

On Wednesday, Erdan told Kan that Guterres would use his address Thursday to announce that the UN would formally adopt the IHRA definition.