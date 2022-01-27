Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett claimed that his predecessor, Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu threatened him after talks aimed at forming a right-wing government were stymied by the Religious Zionist Party last year.

In an interview with the Ha’aretz newspaper published Thursday evening, Bennett said Netanyahu, then the prime minister, threatened him, after it became apparent Bennett was trying to build an alternative coalition with Yesh Atid.

As talks aimed at forming a new Netanyahu-led government with the support of the United Arab List broke down last May, Netanyahu pressed Bennett to support plans to call new elections – Israel’s fifth early election in a row – a demand Bennett rejected.

"When he realized that I didn’t intend to let him drag Israel into a fifth election, he really threatened me," Bennett said.

“’If I understand correctly what you’re going to do, you should know that I am going to employ my entire machine, the army against you.’ He demonstrated with his arm.”

“I will send the drones at you, and we’ll see.”

Despite the threats, Bennett told Ha’aretz that he does not relish the idea of Netanyahu being sentenced to jail time if he is convicted in his ongoing corruption trial.

I would not like to see Netanyahu in jail, in a prisoner's uniform," Bennett said. "That is not an image that would bring honor to him or the country's citizens."

The prime minister touted the country’s handling of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, calling Israel’s management of the situation “the best in the world”.

Lashing out at former political ally MK Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionist Party), Bennett accused Smotrich of ‘hijacking’ the Religious Zionist moniker, and lambasted Smotrich for condemning Miriam Naor, the former president of the Israeli Supreme Court, after her death Monday.