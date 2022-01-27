The parents of Ahuvya Sandak reacted to Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit's decision to close the case against the police officers involved in their son's death.

"This is a first-rate moral, investigative, and legal failure. Undercover police officers killed our son, withheld evidence, contaminated the scene, and gave false versions of the incident, versions that contradict the evidence and testimonies. Unfortunately, it turns out that the Department of Internal Investigations, the State Attorney's Office, and the Attorney General also failed and avoided clarifying the truth," the parents said.

"The citizens of Israel, and parents of children in the State of Israel, should be worried today, worried that a boy in Israel, who could be their son, could be killed in a meeting with a policeman, a policeman who decided he was the police, the judge and the executioner," he added.

The parents attacked: '' This is an unprecedented low in the relationship between the police and the society, in deep contrast to the values of honesty and justice of the glorious history of the people of Israel, and in giving legitimacy to criminal behavior by those who were supposed to be at the forefront of the war on crime. This is another sign of disgrace on the DIP and the justice system. We will not be silent or stopped, we will demand justice for the blood of our son, and for the citizens of Israel - until justice is done this torch will continue to burn."

Gush Etzion Regional Council chairman Shlomo Ne'eman also condemned the decision to close the investigation. “With every accident and mishap, there are those at fault. For every wounded terrorist, you’ll find a soldier who undergoes interrogation. Every workplace irregularity ends with someone getting fired. Every State investigation ends with criminal cases. And only when there is a grave of a boy in the Kfar Etzion cemetery, somehow there are no guilty parties or suspects. The blood of a Jewish boy, a son of Bat Ayin in Gush Etzion, is worthless. And that is an abandonment by the government."