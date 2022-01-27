British media regulator Ofcom announced an investigation into the BBC for its coverage of an attack on a bus full of Jewish teens celebrating Hanukkah during November.

The investigation comes after the BBC partially apologized in a statement for its coverage of the incident, the Jewish Chronicle reported.

On Wednesday, the BBC said in a statement: "We apologize for not doing more to highlight that these details were contested – we should have reflected this and acted sooner."

The BBC’s complaints unit also claimed there was “no evidence to support any claims of victim-blaming in our reporting."

The BBC received numerous complaints, including from leading UK Jewish organizations, for alleging that the victims of the antisemitic incident in London had provoked their attackers with an anti-Muslim slur.

“We have reviewed the BBC's final response to complaints about this news programme. We consider it raises issues under our due accuracy rules and have launched an investigation,” Ofcom told the Chronicle.

The Board of Deputies of British Jews applauded Ofcom's investigation, according to BBC News.

Board of Deputies President Marie van der Zyl said that her organization was "dismayed that the corporation continues to justify certain erroneous editorial decisions that continue to cloud the issue and will compound the distress faced by the victims.”

"We welcome Ofcom's decision to investigate the incident. We trust that justice will prevail,” she said.