A man waving a machete in Borough Park, New York was arrested for making threats against the Brooklyn Jewish community on Monday, according to police.

The NYPD said that they responded after being contacted about a man who was running through Borough Park with a machete close to midnight on Monday. He was allegedly chasing residents and threatened Borough Park Shmira public safety members, PIX11 reported.

“Shmira dispatch received a hotline call for a violent subject chasing after people with a machete on New Utrecht Avenue,” Shmira Public Safety said on Twitter. “Our Shmira members quickly responded to secure the scene, thanks [to NYPD 66th Precinct] he was safely apprehended without anyone getting hurt.”

Saul Sosa, 32, was arrested by the NYPD on 47th Avenue in Borough Park. The suspect was intoxicated and had to be dragged out of a building by officers and carried into a squad car, police said.

A machete was confiscated by police. There were no injuries reported.

According to the NYPD, Sosa is facing charges of antisemitic criminal mischief.