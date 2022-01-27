ערבים מיידים שלג על עולי הר הבית היהודים רועי זאגא, מדריך "בידינו למען הר הבית"

Jews ascending the Temple Mount on Thursday were met by a group of Arabs who were throwing many snowballs at them, making it difficult for them to safely ascend the Mount.

The Jews turned to police officers, who escorted them and turned their attention to the Arabs who were harassing them.

Separately, the Arabs on the Temple Mount proudly showed off their "snowman" shaped like an M-75, a type of homemade Hamas rocket. These rockets can hit targets up to 75 kilometers (46.6 miles) away - or in other words, could hit the Temple Mount itself, if launched from Gaza.

The Arabs draped their "snowman" in a Hamas flag.

Tom Nisani, Director of "Beyadenu – Returning To The Temple Mount," told Israel National News - Arutz Sheva, "Throughout the day, we saw riots by Arabs, who are utilizing the snowy conditions in order to challenge the police by throwing snowballs and rocks at police officers and at Jewish worshipers on the Temple Mount."

"This reduced by an hour and a half the already-limited time Jews are allowed to visit the Temple Mount. The Jerusalem District commander and the David Plaza (police station - ed.) commander need to ensure that the snow does not provide coverage for riots against the Jewish worshipers on the Temple Mount."