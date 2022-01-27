Yaffa Ben David, Israel Teachers Union (ITU) Secretary General, on Thursday morning responded to a court ruling that teachers may not strike that day, and the plan to cancel quarantines will go into effect.

The union had announced a strike Wednesday evening, in protest of the abolition of COVID-19 quarantines for schoolchildren.

"Our decision is a protest, and not a strike," Ben David told spoke with Kan Reshet Bet. According to her, canceling quarantines endangers the teachers, and she does not want any part in it. She emphasized that in her opinion, the government's decision is "populist" and abandons educational staff.

"It is a shame that the government insists on gambling on a dubious plan which endangers the lives of the students and educational staff," the Teachers Union said in a statement.

"The government is insisting on a dangerous plan in order to cover up its failures in managing the pandemic in the educational system.

"The Teachers Union yesterday took steps to protest the government's decision, and it will appear for a hearing which was set in the Labor Court and do everything it can to continue to protect the health of the educational staff and the students."