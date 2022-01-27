Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy on Thursday gave a historic speech at the German Parliament in Berlin, in honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Prior to the speech, Levy recited the traditional "Kaddish" mourner's prayer at the Parliament, from a prayer book that belonged to a young Jewish boy during the holocaust

"Especially here, in the German Parliament, we can grasp a bit of a person's ability to use democracy to trample it," he said.

"This is the place where humanity stretched the borders of evil, where the loss of values became a democratic framework for discriminatory and racist tyranny."

"These bonds of memory bind us our nations together - the Israelis, and the Germans. Alongside the memory, we have revival. In these 80 years, we have succeeded in rising from the historic national trauma, and rebuilding. Two nations - who went through an unusual journey, on a path to pacification and building connections of brave friendship."