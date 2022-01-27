The Jerusalem College of Technology (JCT) on Wednesday announced that it has received approval from the Israel Land Authority to significantly expand the College’s grounds through the construction of the new Tal Campus for Women.

The expansion of JCT — which is home to approximately 5,000 students from religious backgrounds, making it Jerusalem’s second-largest academic institution — aligns with the broader plans spearheaded by the Ministry of Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage to position the capital as a national hub for academic excellence in science, technology, and other disciplines.

As the permanent home for up to 3,000 of JCT’s female students in nursing, computer science, electro-optics, industrial engineering, accounting, and management, the new Tal Campus will provide increased opportunities for Religious Zionist, haredi, and Ethiopian women to pursue higher education and attain quality employment in scientific and high-tech industries.

“Promoting technology education in Jerusalem and attracting students to this discipline is a significant goal for the city,” said Minister of Housing and Construction Ze'ev Elkin (New Hope), who heads the Israel Land Authority as well as the Ministry of Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage. “Under my leadership, the Ministry of Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage will continue to invest its resources in academics and ensure that students from all walks of life are properly integrated into higher education and the job market.”

The Tal Campus construction project, which made significant strides despite the potential obstacle of the COVID-19 pandemic, is on track to break ground early this year. The current Tal Campus accommodates over 2,400 women studying at JCT, including 1,400 from the haredi community. After completion of the new Tal Campus, JCT expects to be able to accept 540 additional students, 240 of whom will study in allocated tracks for the haredi population. The new Tal Campus will also enable the opening of a new industrial engineering and management track for haredi women.

“As the second-largest academic institution in Jerusalem, JCT’s rapid development is a necessity,” said Uriel Ben-Nun, the College’s Vice President of Construction and Infrastructure. “The Israel Land Authority’s approval will bring this expansion to fruition, and we hope to break ground on the new Tal Campus soon.”

JCT’s academic programs for women have produced job placement rates of over 90 percent for haredim and other underserved students, with alums securing immediate employment upon graduation in leading firms such as Intel, Texas Instruments, Check Point, and IBM.

“The new Tal Campus will take JCT’s work to empower students from Israel’s underserved populations to new heights, including by helping women shatter the proverbial glass ceiling and debunk stereotypes surrounding their lagging interest in science and technology careers,” said JCT Vice President Stuart Hershkowitz.

“We are grateful for the government’s latest resounding vote of confidence in our institutional vision, and eager to accelerate this impactful mission for the benefit of Jerusalem and the entire nation.”