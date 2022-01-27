On Wednesday evening, two elderly Jews were viciously attacked by a colored man as they stood conversing on a street in Stamford Hill, London, a neighborhood populated by many hassidic Jews as well as colored people.

CCTV footage from Shomrim, a neighborhood committee of Jews set up to protect members of the community, documents the attack from start to finish. The attacker initially passed by the two Jews conversing in the street, one of whom turned to glance at him, apparently "provoking" the man to turn back and launch a brutal attack on both men.

The attacker was later arrested by London Metropolitan Police.